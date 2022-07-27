Bestselling local authors will hold talks at an upcoming Literary Festival in Harborough

The event is set to be held in the Congregational Church on the corner of Bowden Lane and has been organised by Quinns Bookshop. It will take place on August 27, 11am-4pm.Along with talks by the likes of BBC zoology correspondent Jules Howard and teen author Tamsin Winter, there will be stalls for shopping and refreshments.Tickets to visit the stalls are free while entry to author talks cost £3.Visit www.facebook.com/QuinnsBookshop