Bestselling Harborough author will be signing her new book in the town tomorrow (Thursday)

Tamsin Winter with her last book, Jemima Small Versus the Universe, which received massive acclaim last year. She will be signing her new book, Girl (in Real Life), in Market Harborough on Thursday July 8.

A bestselling Market Harborough author will be signing her new book at a bookshop in the town tomorrow (Thursday).

Tamsin Winter, 41, was thrilled when her last book, Jemima Small Versus the Universe, received massive acclaim last year.

Now she’s hoping for an equally big reception for her eagerly-anticipated new work for young teenagers, Girl (in Real Life).

And tomorrow Tamsin will be signing books and saying hello to readers and her fans at Waterstones bookshop in Market Harborough town centre.

You’ll be able to catch up with the highly-talented writer and mum-of-one between 3.30pm and 5pm.

“It's a funny and heartfelt book about what it's like to grow up online.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting and talking to as many people as possible in my hometown of Market Harborough,” said Tamsin.