Bestselling author visits Market Harborough!

Northampton-born Emma Stonex, author of bestselling thriller The Lamplighters, is visiting Market Harborough for a talk and book signing.

Come along to Jubilee Hall (Market Harborough Congregational Church) with Quinns Bookshop and meet author Emma Stonex, who grew up in our neighbouring county Northamptonshire and left her previous job in publishing to become a bestselling novelist.

Emma wrote Sunday Times Bestseller 'The Lampighters' as her first book under her own name (having previously written under a pseudonym), and is visiting us to celebrate the launch of her latest novel 'The Sunshine Man'.

The synopsis tantalisingly begins ‘The week I shot a man clean through the head began like any other...’; a heart-stopping novel of murky shared pasts and a fury-fuelled present, The Sunshine Man is a thrilling cat and mouse chase about a revenge plotted over decades, set against the salt-drenched backdrop of England’s south coast.

Emma Stonex (author)

After her talk Emma will be signing copies of any books pre-ordered with this ticket or purchased at the event. Tickets are £2 each, or FREE if you buy the book (£18.99 RRP) - visit www.quinnsbookshop.co.uk/events for more details or to book.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet and talk to Emma, who will be interviewed by local author and MaHa magazine editor Gemma Barder.