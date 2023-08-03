Robin Ince on a previous visit to the Harborough district, during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Following a sell-out visit in January, award-winning comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince will be returning to Kibworth.

He will be talking about his book, I'm a Joke and So Are You, at an event, run by Kibworth Books, at Kibworth Cricket Club on Wednesday November 1.

Robin will be signing copies of his book purchased beforehand at Kibworth Books or at the event itself.