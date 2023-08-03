Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince will be returning to Kibworth
He will be talking at an event on Wednesday November 1
He will be talking about his book, I'm a Joke and So Are You, at an event, run by Kibworth Books, at Kibworth Cricket Club on Wednesday November 1.
Robin will be signing copies of his book purchased beforehand at Kibworth Books or at the event itself.
Further event details and ticket booking can be found at https://kibworthbooks.com/collections/events/products/an-evening-with-