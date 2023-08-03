News you can trust since 1854
Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince will be returning to Kibworth

He will be talking at an event on Wednesday November 1
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST
Robin Ince on a previous visit to the Harborough district, during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERRobin Ince on a previous visit to the Harborough district, during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Robin Ince on a previous visit to the Harborough district, during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Following a sell-out visit in January, award-winning comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince will be returning to Kibworth.

He will be talking about his book, I'm a Joke and So Are You, at an event, run by Kibworth Books, at Kibworth Cricket Club on Wednesday November 1.

Robin will be signing copies of his book purchased beforehand at Kibworth Books or at the event itself.

Further event details and ticket booking can be found at https://kibworthbooks.com/collections/events/products/an-evening-with-

robin-ince-2