Author Joanne Burn returns to Kibworth

By Julie Harrison
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 14:57 BST
Fossils
Kibworth Community Library's series of great talks continues with the wonderful Joanne Burn returning to tell us about her new book "The Bone Hunters" on Monday 7th April

In 1824, Lyme Regis is as tumultuous as the sea that surrounds it. When twenty-four-year-old Ada Winters - poor, peculiar and brilliant - uncovers a set of unusual fossils on the cliffs, she believes she has found the answer to her scientific frustrations and her family's financial struggles.

An engrossing tale of a woman striving for the recognition she deserves in the face of male indifference and betrayal.

Tickets are on sale now in the library for £6 and include a glass of wine/soft drink

Date: Monday 7th April

Time: 7 - 7:30pm

