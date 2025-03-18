Author Joanne Burn returns to Kibworth

Fossils

Kibworth Community Library's series of great talks continues with the wonderful Joanne Burn returning to tell us about her new book "The Bone Hunters" on Monday 7th April

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1824, Lyme Regis is as tumultuous as the sea that surrounds it. When twenty-four-year-old Ada Winters - poor, peculiar and brilliant - uncovers a set of unusual fossils on the cliffs, she believes she has found the answer to her scientific frustrations and her family's financial struggles.

An engrossing tale of a woman striving for the recognition she deserves in the face of male indifference and betrayal.

Tickets are on sale now in the library for £6 and include a glass of wine/soft drink

Date: Monday 7th April

Time: 7 - 7:30pm