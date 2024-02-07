Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Billesdon Drama Society has been bringing live theatre to a corner of south Leicestershire for 90 years

Our latest play is Ladies Down Under by Amanda Whittington.

It is about 4 women from Hull who, having had a big win on the horses, splash out on a trip of a lifetime to Australia !!

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There they meet lots of characters and have lots of adventures!!

It will be performed at the Coplow Centre Billesdon on Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 March 2024

Tickets £10

Box office is open now:

Tel 0754 381 4558