Billesdon Drama Society’s next play: Ladies Down Under!

Want a brilliant evening out for only £10?Read on to find out how you can enjoy Billesdon Drama Society’s next play.
By Sally CookContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:10 GMT
Billesdon Drama Society has been bringing live theatre to a corner of south Leicestershire for 90 years

Our latest play is Ladies Down Under by Amanda Whittington.

It is about 4 women from Hull who, having had a big win on the horses, splash out on a trip of a lifetime to Australia !!

There they meet lots of characters and have lots of adventures!!

It will be performed at the Coplow Centre Billesdon on Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 March 2024

Tickets £10

Box office is open now:

Tel 0754 381 4558

www.ticketsource.co.uk/billesdon-drama-society.

