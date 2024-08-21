Big Weekenders return to all three Butlin's resorts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With only a couple of weeks left of summer, Butlin's adult only Big Weekenders return in September and will run every weekend next month.

There are some incredible prices for the upcoming Weekenders with a mix of different decade, dance and devoted breaks across all three resorts. From Ultimate 80s to Back to the 2000s and Soul Weekender to We Love Ibiza there’s a Big Weekender for everyone.

Starting from £53pp Big Weekenders have so much included in the price. On all breaks the price includes three-night accommodation, access to all live acts and headline performances, pool parties, comedy clubs, silent discos and so much more.

Headliners include some of the biggest names of those eras with the likes of Black Lace, Heather Small, Five, Claire Richards, Nathan Dawe and Fatman Scoop to name a few! Please see below a selection of upcoming Big Weekenders across Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

SKEGNESS

90s Reloaded Big Weekenders from £61pp Butlin’s offers a three night 90s Reloaded Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Heather Smalls, Kenny Thomas, Artful Dodger, plus many more from £61pp on 6 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

Replay Big Weekenders from £59pp Butlin’s offers a three night Replay Weekender exclusively for adults featuring So Solid Crew, Five, DJ SASH!, plus many more from £59pp on 13 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

Ultimate 80s Big Weekenders from £96pp Butlin’s offers a three night Ultimate 80s Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Peter Cox- Go West, The Fizz, Black Lace, plus many more from £96pp on 20 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

Back To The 2000s Big Weekenders from £174pp Butlin’s offers a three night Back To The 2000s Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Atomic Kitten, Cascada, Fatman Scoop, Artful Dodger, plus many more from £174pp on 27 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

BOGNOR REGIS

90s Reloaded Big Weekenders from £84pp Butlin’s offers a three night 90s Reloaded Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Artful Dodger, Chesney Hawkes, Kenny Thomas, 911, plus many more from £84pp on 6 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

We Love The 70s Big Weekenders from £60pp Butlin’s offers a three night We Love The 70s Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Bay City Rollers, Leo Sayer, Slade, Mud II plus many more from £60pp on 13 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

Soul Big Weekenders from £82pp Butlin’s offers a three night Soul Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Janet Kay & Carroll Thompson, MF Robots, Stars from the Commitments, plus many more from £82pp on 20 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders .

MINEHEAD

We Love The 70s Big Weekenders from £53pp Butlin’s offers a three night We Love The 70s Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Eban Brown, Hot Chocolate, Slade, Bay City Rollers, plus many more from £53pp on 6 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

90s Reloaded Big Weekenders from £73pp Butlin’s offers a three night 90s Reloaded Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Claire Richards, DJ SASH!, Eternal, 911, plus many more from £73pp on 20 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Silver Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders .

We Love Ibiza Big Weekenders from £55pp Butlin’s offers a three night We Love Ibiza Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Nathan Dawe, Judge Jules, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, plus many more from £55pp on 27 September 2024. Price is based on a two bedroom Comfort Room that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.butlins.com/bigweekenders

All prices quoted are correct at the time of Butlin’s issuing the price packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 19/08/2024. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.