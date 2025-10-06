Beached Boys Charity Concert in Lutterworth

By Abigail Davis
Published 6th Oct 2025, 18:29 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
Poster for the gig
The Beached Boys Tribute band are heading to Leicestershire for a 'one night only' gig in support of LOROS hospice.

There will a charity concert in Lutterworth to raise money for the LOROS hospice based in Leicestershire and The Beached Boys (a Beach Boys tribute band) have been asked to perform. They are the leading Beach Boys tribute in the UK and are based around London and very rarely perform in the Midlands so this is very much a 'one off' chance as well as it being for a good cause!

We have already sold two thirds of our tickets but would love to make it a sell out event!

Date: Friday 31st October

Time: Doors open from 7:30pm, concert starts 8:15pm

Venue: Wycliffe Rooms, Lutterworth, LE17 4ED

Ticket price: £15 available from TicketSource or email [email protected]

