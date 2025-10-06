Beached Boys Charity Concert in Lutterworth
There will a charity concert in Lutterworth to raise money for the LOROS hospice based in Leicestershire and The Beached Boys (a Beach Boys tribute band) have been asked to perform. They are the leading Beach Boys tribute in the UK and are based around London and very rarely perform in the Midlands so this is very much a 'one off' chance as well as it being for a good cause!
We have already sold two thirds of our tickets but would love to make it a sell out event!
Date: Friday 31st October
Time: Doors open from 7:30pm, concert starts 8:15pm
Venue: Wycliffe Rooms, Lutterworth, LE17 4ED
Ticket price: £15 available from TicketSource or email [email protected]