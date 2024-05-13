Bangers & Beer Country Fest: 29th June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year the date is set and 29th June 2024 is a date not to be missed!

A fantastic family event to bring communities together, raise money for a fantastic charity and have fun whilst listening to a mixture of modern and classic Country Music! Be quick, there is an early bird discount on tickets if you purchase before 1st June 2024

Following on from previous barn dances, The Tractor Barn in Guilsborough are set to enter their third year of the event. This year they have chosen their charity as Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

This year the Bangers & Beer Country Fest will take place on Saturday 29th June 2024 with gates opening at 2pm.

Bangers & Beer

With three amazing live acts into the evening, there will also be a bouncy castle, face painter, fun games to play and the chance to learn some line dancing moves.