BabyGigs is back in Market Harborough with another Musical Mouse Tale for half-term!

Mouse’s Spectacular Sounding Sound Machine is a brand new Musical Mouse Tale coming to Market Harborough this half-term.

Live music, puppets and crafts are combined into this 45 minute event taking place in the Lounge at Market Harborough Theatre on Friday, 31st May at 2.15pm.

Based in Market Harborough, BabyGigs has been designing and performing classical concerts, shows and bespoke community workshops for over 10 years with events throughout Leicestershire.

Founded by professional pianist Eleanor Hodgkinson, BabyGigs provides the opportunity for children to hear high-quality live music from birth, covering a wide range of instruments and styles.

1, 2, 3, Cheese.......Are YOU ready to help Mouse?

The Musical Mouse Tales are based on the puppet creations of artist Ricardo Insua Cao and are a gentle introduction to the world of puppetry for those a little unsure about puppets.

Live music is a combination of familiar children’s music, classical pieces, new tunes and improvisation and there is ALWAYS plenty of opportunity to join in! In the stories, Mouse needs help to do something, so different craft opportunities happen along the way.

In Mouse’s Spectacular Sounding Sound Machine, Mouse has found lots of rubbish outside his house and doesn’t know what to do with it. Chicken suggests making something happy and lively…..musical inspiration hits and you are invited to make your very own musical instruments to play along with Mouse as he creates something truly spectacular!

Suitable for 0 to 7s and their grown-ups, tickets can be booked online via ww.babygigs.co.uk or will be available on the door (subject to availability).