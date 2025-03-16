An independent author whose work has been published nationally will be visiting Market Harborough to meet readers old and new later this week.

Children’s and YA author, Jonas Lane, whose writing has been published alongside the likes of Dame Florella Benjamin, Brian Moses and Andrew Jennings, in the popular Comprehension Ninja series of books, will be making his debut appearance at a popular book fair which is returning to the town on Saturday 22nd March 2025.

Book Extravaganza will be taking place at the Three Swans Hotel from 10.30 am until 4 pm where Jonas will be joining other stall holders from the world of writing and publishing for the very first time to sign and sell his unique, highly-popular and much-acclaimed books.

“I am especially excited to make my debut appearance at Book Extravaganza," says Jonas, who is the author of sixteen books, “and am really looking forward to meeting a whole new audience of readers, to share my love of reading and writing with them.”

With the adventures of a bumbling, time-travelling inventor, Lord Thyme-Slipp, the mysterious Victorian thriller Wilde and Dangerous Things as well as the magical tales of Poppy Copperthwaite amongst the titles he will have with him, Jonas is hoping to engage with children and young adults of all ages and abilities to chat with them and to inspire them to want to read for pleasure. But it’s not just the children that Jonas hopes will leave Book Extravaganza wanting to find out more about the author and his books.

“Hopefully, I’ll also be able to meet with parents and teachers from the schools local to Market Harborough,” Jonas explains, “and will then be able to talk to them about how I help their children by delivering assemblies and workshops so that their pupils will want to have a lifelong love of literature.”

Along with Jonas, there will be over forty other stalls run by authors, illustrators, comic creators and book craft creators, amongst other things. There will also be several guest speakers, including singer-turned-writer Dave Bartram of Showaddywaddy fame, so there should be something for everybody at this popular and highly-sought after returning event.

To find out more about Book Extravaganza or to pre-register for your FREE entry ticket, visit www.rosiesretrobazaar.co.uk or should you wish to contact Jonas himself, then visit his website at www.JonasLaneAuthor.com