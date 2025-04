Eco-Tango Band

Evoke the era of tango originally found in La Boca, Buenos Aires at the Práctica del ángel.

At 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday 5 May, come along to the King's Hall Market Harborough (LE16 7JU) to experience and enjoy dancing to a live tango band.

Plenty of parking together with free admission - all welcome!

Feel like joining the tango band or singing as the 'estribillista'? For further information, contact Simon Day on 07977 266643.