Artists unveil immersive photographic and sound-based installation

The public are invited to a launch event from 6:30pm on Saturday, March 23rd to gain insight into the work from the artists. Furthermore, an engaging and interactive telescope viewing session with astronomer Paul Fellow is scheduled from 7:30pm onwards. Admission to the event is free; however, interested participants are encouraged to register in advance, on the link below.

"Of Immeasurable Consequence" delves into the profound themes of our place within the universe, examining the impact of the climate emergency through the lens of evolution. The artists employ installation, film, photography, and sound to convey the immense time span it has taken for life to evolve to its current state on Earth.

Funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Creative Climate Action Fund, the work combines images, sound and light to transport the viewer to an imagined forest environment. With the artists’ interest in the deep time nature of our existence on the planet, they have developed an installation that explores both the fragility and the miraculous nature of life on Earth.

Sound recordings from Fermyn Woods, made with a variety of homemade and professional microphones, are combined with their own archive of field recordings collected from around the world. The final composition transports the audience to a forest outside of our experience. Images taken under moonlight during their residency are installed in the central body of the church, juxtaposed with astronomical imagery that prompts us to consider our own place in the wider cosmos.

For more information and to register for the launch event, please visit: fermynwoods.org/of-immeasurable-consequence-launch-event

The work will be showcased at All Saints Church in Aldwincle from Sunday, March 24th, to Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

10am-4pm or by appointment.