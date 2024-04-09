Artist Rob Crann exhibits Original Paintings
I am having an exibition of my paintings at Market Harborough Building Society from Wednesday, May 1st to Friday, May 31st.
It is at: Welland House, The Square, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 7PD.
Also one painting (Hungerford Sunset) is at the 'Dotty Gallery' at Twyford, for the whole of April, Wednesday to Saturday.
A while ago I had a Stroke on my right-hand side. This means I now paint left-handed and all the ones you see are all done in this way.
I have been painting for 45 years. My paintings are of landscapes, villages, animals and seascapes. Recently I have been experimenting with sunsets.
I was born in Derbyshire but now live at Noseley on the eastern side of Leicestershire. I have been here for 40 years. Here the rolling hills and Ironstone villages remind me of the Cotswolds – although they are quieter and much more secret!
I have been painting in Oil and Watercolours, although mainly Oil on 1" deep Canvas now. I paint around the sides so no frame is needed. I use high quality oil paints which are varnished for protection and durability. The paintings are signed at the front.
You may contact me on: Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/robcrann
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rob.crann
Email: [email protected]
Mobile/Text: 07538571284
Phone: 0116 2598315