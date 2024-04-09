Artist Rob Crann exhibits Original Paintings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I am having an exibition of my paintings at Market Harborough Building Society from Wednesday, May 1st to Friday, May 31st.

It is at: Welland House, The Square, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 7PD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also one painting (Hungerford Sunset) is at the 'Dotty Gallery' at Twyford, for the whole of April, Wednesday to Saturday.

Artist Rob Crann

A while ago I had a Stroke on my right-hand side. This means I now paint left-handed and all the ones you see are all done in this way.

I have been painting for 45 years. My paintings are of landscapes, villages, animals and seascapes. Recently I have been experimenting with sunsets.

I was born in Derbyshire but now live at Noseley on the eastern side of Leicestershire. I have been here for 40 years. Here the rolling hills and Ironstone villages remind me of the Cotswolds – although they are quieter and much more secret!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have been painting in Oil and Watercolours, although mainly Oil on 1" deep Canvas now. I paint around the sides so no frame is needed. I use high quality oil paints which are varnished for protection and durability. The paintings are signed at the front.

Hungerton

You may contact me on: Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/robcrann

Mobile/Text: 07538571284