Take a look at this Harborough art teacher's drawings of the town's most iconic landmarks

Matt Watson's drawings of Market Harborough’s most iconic landmarks.

A Market Harborough artist and teacher is busy drawing up bold plans for his future as he sets out to make his big breakthrough dream come true.

Matt Watson, 36, is hard at work putting pen and pencil to paper as he quickly builds up a thriving business drawing and charting Market Harborough’s most iconic landmarks.

The highly-gifted drawer has also created a special new Christmas card showcasing the historic market town – and even has a Market Harborough tea towel on the way.

And Matt is now setting his heart on becoming a children’s book illustrator in the next five years.

Putting his pen and pencil down for 30 minutes or so, the likeable teacher took time out to talk to the Harborough Mail about his overwhelming desire to draw that dominates his life.

“I’m so lucky that I do a job that I genuinely love.

“It’s very easy to work hard at something that I love so much,” said Cambridge-born Matt, who’s lived in Market Harborough for 10 years.

“I’ve got so many thoughts and ideas for the future, it’s amazingly thrilling to even think about it.

“But my big dream is to become a children’s book illustrator.

“And I’m determined to do all I can to achieve that in the next five years or so.”

Not surprisingly, Matt leads in art at Rectory Farm Primary School in Northampton, where’s he worked since graduating from the town’s university 15 years ago.

“I’ve now decided to go part-time and teach there two days a week so I can focus on getting my blossoming drawing career off the ground.

“The Covid pandemic has been such a tough time for millions of people all over the country.

“But it was a real blessing in a way for me and has helped kickstart my new drawing career,” said Matt, who lives at home with his beloved pet cat Reggie.

“Working at home gave me the time to do a lot more drawing.

“And so far I have drawn, in pen and ink, a series of 40 drawings of our best-known buildings around Market Harborough.

“I’ve already drawn the Old Grammar School, the Three Swans Hotel, the Settling Rooms and so many others on top!

“I take a lot of pictures of them as well as walking around them and having a much closer look as I size them up,” said talented Matt, who started drawing as a boy.

“I draw them in pencil first before using black pen.

“The drawings I did over the first coronavirus lockdown last year are now available to buy as mounted prints in a range of sizes.

“My designs are also available as postcards and greetings cards.

“I’m now in the process of creating a Market Harborough-themed teatowel too as well as drawing famous Harry Potter locations such as Hogwarts School.

“I have conjured up a special Market Harborough Christmas card for 2021, featuring many of our fantastic town's most well-known and emblematic buildings.

“And the Christmas card is selling really well already,” said the artistic dynamo.

“I’ve even sold about 800 cards to Australians living in London after joining their Facebook group!

“My Market Harborough Christmas cards are £2.75 each or you can snap up a pack of six for £8.99.”

You can see and buy all of Matt’s stunning drawings and creations at the 'In Heaven at Home' shop on Market Harborough High Street.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Anne who runs the shop because she’s been great helping me out and promoting all my work.

“I’ve recently started doing a stall in the indoor market in Market Harborough as well every Saturday,” added Matt.

“It’s so good to be able to talk to shoppers and engage with customers after we’ve all been locked down for so long.

“I also do individual commissions for people – drawing their homes, wedding venues or special places.

“So if you’d like me to come along and do an extra-special drawing for you then please get in touch – I’m always here!”

You can find out a lot more about Matt and his work – and contact him – at his website at: www.mattbwatsonillustration.com