RoseWood Youth Theatre in Harborough prepares to audition for debut musical

Founders Annie and Alice said they are excited to put on their first musical.

RoseWood Theatre in Harborough is preparing to host auditions for its debut musical.

The youth theatre will be holding auditions for those aged between five and 30, for a production of Annie, in March.

An information afternoon will be held at The Core Dance Company Studios on March 10, from 11am to 1pm, open to everyone, before a workshop for on March 17 to familiarise members on the audition material. The workshop rehearsal will be held from 11am to 12pm for juniors and from 12pm to 3pm for seniors.

Auditions will be held the following week on March 24, from 11am to 1pm for juniors and 1pm to 4pm for seniors, at the Core studios. No experience is necessary, and anyone who auditions is automatically part of the cast regardless of the outcome. Rehearsals will formally begin the following week every Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Five shows of the iconic musical will be staged at The Masque Theatre in Kettering in late July.

The beloved musical, features orphan Annie who is trying to escape the clutches of embittered keeper Miss Hannigan, eventually embarking on a quest to find her real parents.

Theatre founders Annie Woodford and Alice Benstead said Annie was the perfect choice for the theatre’s debut music given its iconic characters and well-known musical numbers.

They added: “Annie seemed like the perfect fit for us as a company as it puts the spotlight on young children, who play orphans within the story, and we feel as though in our local community there are so many talented young people, who we would like to shine the light on giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents. One of co-founders is also called Annie, so it was a no brainer for us!

“We are so looking forward to getting started with this project and putting on an incredible show! Our first production was a glowing success, and we are so excited to put on our first musical.”