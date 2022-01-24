Powerful new exhibition by top London photographer is being staged at the EcoVillage in Harborough

A powerful new exhibition by top London photographer Mark A Phillips is being staged at the EcoVillage in Market Harborough.

A powerful new exhibition by top London photographer Mark A Phillips is being staged at the EcoVillage in Market Harborough.

The hard-hitting show implores all of us to step up now to wipe out destructive ‘invisible’ waste altogether.

Featuring the EcoVillage’s resident repair volunteers, Market Harborough Fixers, the show explores the importance of making products last longer – and helping to save the planet.

A powerful new exhibition by top London photographer Mark A Phillips is being staged at the EcoVillage in Market Harborough.

Through repairing, reusing and refurbishing we can all do our bit to effectively combat climate change with “positive solutions”.

Displayed in the Studio at the EcoVillage on St Mary’s Road in Market Harborough, the exhibition is providing a thought-provoking backdrop for the Repair Café throughout January.

The event was officially launched last Friday (January 21).

Photographer Mark looks at and charts sustainability issues through the cutting edge project.

A powerful new exhibition by top London photographer Mark A Phillips is being staged at the EcoVillage in Market Harborough.

And rather than spotlighting ‘visible’ waste in landfill and oceans, the gifted photographer highlights the equally devastating hidden impact surrounding the over-use of precious natural resources.

“A typical mobile phone can result in 85,000g (187lbs) of waste before you have even opened the box,” said Mark.

“Add to that the fact that nearly 80 per cent of electronics are not recycled properly and we can all see that this problem is enormous.”

His photography initiative analyses ‘repair’ from multiple perspectives, including cultural and ecological capabilities, exploring individuals and communities taking positive action.

A powerful new exhibition by top London photographer Mark A Phillips is being staged at the EcoVillage in Market Harborough.

And Mark shines a light on community groups like the Market Harborough Fixers to point the way forward.

“So we can make better use of what we have and build more sustainable approaches,” he said.

This will be the first photography exhibition hosted by the town’s EcoVillage - which offers customers alternatives for sustainable shopping and living.

Head of their specialised events programme, Maria Arnesson, said: “We are very excited to bring Mark’s ‘Repair is Essential’ exhibition to the EcoVillage.

Photographer Mark A Phillips (centre) during his exhibition at the EcoVillage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“It will highlight not just the importance of moving to a more sustainable culture of repair over buying new, but also to highlight the amazing work Market Harborough Fixers do in supporting the community in doing just that,” said Maria.

Mark stressed: “Much of the discourse on climate change remains rooted in ‘the problem’ and the implications.

“By contrast this project focuses on some solutions.

“Solutions that already exist and that we need to implement, now.

“I hope the examples from Cuba, Sweden and Finland and the repair community groups inspire others and governments to act.

“Repair is essential.”

Photographer Mark A Phillips (centre) during his exhibition at the EcoVillage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough Fixers stage a weekly repair session at the EcoVillage, every Saturday morning from 10am-1pm.

You van find out much more by visiting these websites:

EcoVillage - https://eco-village.co.uk/Mark A Phillips - https://www.markaphillips.co.uk/unbroken_summaryMarket Harborough Fixers - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2183586488547144/