Popular Arts & Crafts Fair will be back in Harborough town centre tomorrow (Saturday)

The ever-popular Arts & Crafts Fair will be back in Market Harborough town centre tomorrow (Saturday) to kickstart the bank holiday weekend.

The ever-popular Arts & Crafts Fair will be back in Market Harborough town centre tomorrow (Saturday) to kickstart the bank holiday weekend.

The special market will be staged on The Square in the town from 10am-4pm.

Gifted crafters will be selling everything from clothing and homeware, home-made fudge, football prints and artwork as well as lots more.

So head in to town and grab a coffee or an ice-cream at the fair.