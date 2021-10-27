Harborough artist pulls off hat-trick of victories at a leading art exhibition in town

Lynda's painting ‘Through an Autumn Hedge’, depicting exotic pheasants in a colourful knot of beautifully-autumnal woodland.

Elated artist Lynda Talbott has pulled off a stunning hat-trick of victories at a leading art exhibition in Market Harborough.

Lynda’s painting has been voted the best work of art at the highly-successful show staged at Harborough Theatre for the third year on the spin.

“I couldn’t believe I’d won again to be honest.

“We had 47 entries from 14 members of our art club in Market Harborough and they were all very good,” she said.

“We’ve had a few professional artists join us as well so the standard was very high.

“I didn’t think I stood a chance of winning this time round.”

Lynda reckons it took her four or five days altogether to paint ‘Through an Autumn Hedge’, depicting exotic pheasants in a colourful knot of beautifully-autumnal woodland.

“I think it’s just one of those pictures which appeals to everyone.

“I use acrylic and I build it up in layers,” said Lynda, the exhibition organiser and secretary of Market Harborough Art Club.

“It’s a supremely fulfilling thing to do – and coming out on top is just the icing on the cake for me.”

The Market Harborough-based artist said 355 people who attended the exhibition last weekend (October 16-17) voted for their favourites.

Archie McDougall, who painted ‘Special Tea’ in oils, and Alan Walker, who conjured ‘Copenhagen’ in watercolours, finished joint second.

And hot on their heels was Sally Struszkowski, who created ‘Egret in Reeds’ in her own unique style in watercolours.

“All of us at our club would like to thank everyone for coming along to enjoy our exhibition.

“We had record numbers turn up – and almost ran out of home-made cake and catalogues,” said Lynda.