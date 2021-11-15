Craftswoman is setting up a Christmas fair in her home village near Harborough

Claire Holmes is helping to stage the special festive event on Saturday December 4 at Hallaton Church in Hallaton.

A gifted craftswoman is setting up a Christmas fair in her home village near Market Harborough.

Claire Holmes is helping to stage the special festive event on Saturday December 4 at Hallaton Church in Hallaton.

Going ahead from 10am-4pm, visitors will be able to enjoy a glass of seasonal mulled wine and tuck into lunch with all proceeds going to the church.

Claire has also been busy successfully reinventing the way she operates after art fairs - the vital outlet for her handprinted and embroidered textiles – swiftly fell victim to the Covid pandemic.

So she got together with other artists and launched Hallaton Artisan in October 2020.

Enterprising Claire has attracted a host of top-notch makers, filling her gallery and studio in Hallaton with eye-catching jewellery, ceramics, paintings, prints, textiles and gifts.

She’s open from 10am-4pm from Thursday to Saturday and 11am-2pm on a Sunday.