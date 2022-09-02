Arts Fresco celebrates 20th anniversary with bumper street theatre spectacular in Harborough

Be Prepared by Swank at Arts Fresco. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The popular Arts Fresco festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with spectacular street theatre performances in Market Harborough.

The annual one-day event is one of the largest, free street theatre festivals in the UK and will take place on the streets of the town on Sunday September 11.

The festival first ran in 2002 and this year it will host a number of performances from some of Britain’s leading festival and street theatre companies, ranging from Larkin About’s ‘Granny Turismo’ to Swank’s magnificent ‘Make Up’ artists, and Whispered Tales contemporary dance piece ‘Distant Drums’ to the New Orleans brassy sound of Arts Fresco favourite ‘King Brasstards’.

The Children's Village will include entertainment from Enter Edem, Mr Shay, Pedestrian, Paint Pottle and Circus Box.

Neil Kitson, chair of the organising committee of Arts Fresco, said the event is organised by a 'dedicated team of local business professionals who are passionate about arts and about Market Harborough'.

He added: “As a volunteer-run festival, we’re so proud that we’re able to put the festival on again this year to mark our 20th birthday. This year, we have some amazing acts performing for the good people of Market Harborough to entertain, inspire and amuse!

“It’s all free so come along. We’re looking forward to welcoming returning and new visitors to see some of the top performers in the country on the streets of Market Harborough."

Be Prepared by Swank at Arts Fresco. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Mark Robinson, CEO of Market Harborough Building Society, the main sponsor of this year’s Arts Fresco, said: “It’s great to see Arts Fresco return to Market Harborough and celebrate its 20-year anniversary. The building society is very pleased to be a main sponsor for this much-loved family event and see it continue to bring our local community together.”

The sponsors of Arts Fresco include: Market Harborough Building Society, Arts Council England, Market Harborough Bowdens Charity, The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity, Neil Kitson and Duncan Murray Wines.