Art lovers in Harborough invited to first-look of a local fundraising exhibition
Guests can meet local artist Frank Scott
Art-lovers in Harborough are invited to glimpse a fund-raising exhibition ahead of its launch.
The work of Frank Scott will be displayed at Gildings Sales Rooms in Great Bowden Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The artist himself will be welcoming residents to view his work and enjoy a glass of fizz on Thursday (March 21), from 6pm to 8pm.
The preview is ahead of the exhibition running from Friday (March 22) to April 6.
A donation from the sale of his work will be made to the local Macmillan Cancer Support group.