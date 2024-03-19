Art lovers in Harborough invited to first-look of a local fundraising exhibition

There will be a free glass of fizz or a soft drink for attendees. Photo by Nick Fewings/ Unsplash

Art-lovers in Harborough are invited to glimpse a fund-raising exhibition ahead of its launch.

The work of Frank Scott will be displayed at Gildings Sales Rooms in Great Bowden Road.

The artist himself will be welcoming residents to view his work and enjoy a glass of fizz on Thursday (March 21), from 6pm to 8pm.

The preview is ahead of the exhibition running from Friday (March 22) to April 6.