Andrew Flynn unveils new single "Scrolling For Love" – A Synth-Pop anthem for the digital age
In "Scrolling For Love," Flynn explores the emotional highs and lows of seeking meaningful relationships through screens and social media. The song's synth-heavy melodies and evocative lyrics capture the essence of longing and the search for genuine connection amidst the noise of the digital world.
Reflecting on his inspiration, Flynn shares, "In today's world, many of us find ourselves endlessly scrolling, searching for that special connection. This song is a reflection of that journey—the hope, the disappointment, and the persistent desire for genuine love."
Andrew Flynn has previously captivated audiences with tracks like "Narcissist," which was described as "a powerful and deeply resonant track", and "True Love Is Inside You," hailed as "an evocative new single" (flexmusicblog.com)
Flynn’s music often delves into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with listeners navigating the complexities of modern relationships.
Growing up in the 1980s as a queer individual, Flynn often felt out of place, a sentiment that deeply influences his music. He aims to create songs that not only entertain but also offer solace and understanding to those who have felt marginalized or misunderstood.
"Scrolling For Love" is more than just a song; it's a narrative that many can relate to in today's fast-paced, technology-driven society. With its catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, the track is poised to become an anthem for anyone who's ever sought genuine connection in the digital age.
Fans can look forward to the official release of "Scrolling For Love" on all major streaming platforms on February 7th. For a sneak peek into the song's theme, check out Flynn's recent TikTok teasers https://www.tiktok.com/@andrewflynnmusic