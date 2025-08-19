And Still I Rise: Bold & Unapologetic artists Announced for Dynamic Black History Month Tour

2Funky Arts has selected 12 exceptional artists from Black, African, & Caribbean backgrounds, as part of their And Still I Rise showcase that will tour across the Midlands during Black History Month this October.

Bold, authentic, and brimming with energy, this dynamic showcase will celebrate the rhythm, resilience, and vibrancy of Black culture. Each artist will debut a powerful new performance, inspired by Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise, Black history, and their own lived experiences — tackling themes of identity, heritage, and liberation head-on.

Audiences can expect radical, ground-breaking work across dance, spoken word, poetry, rap, visuals, and song. The performances will be unapologetic in their honesty, heroic in their spirit, and compelling in their storytelling — offering a unique celebration of Black perspectives in the Midlands today.

2Funky Art’s Director Vijay Mistry commented: “This showcase represents a rare opportunity for emerging artists to express themselves on topics surrounding Black history and culture. Born from the energy and momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, the project has continued to thrive thanks to public support. We are thrilled to be producing another tour featuring such high calibre artists and remarkable talent.”

All 12 artists are from the Midlands and have been specially commissioned by 2Funky Arts to develop pieces that not only showcase their unique artistry but also honour the enduring influence of Black heritage and culture. The full line-up has now been announced, outlined below and promises a tour that will inspire, provoke, and uplift.

ARTISTS

Dynamic duo Trappy SelfSuccess and Drizz GB are heating up the Birmingham scene. Their breakout moment came with their viral win on the respected Pen Game Rap Battle series, which catapulted them into the spotlight. Since then, they've been stacking milestones, including a headline appearance at the Legacy Orchestral Concert, features on the Hoodrich Cypher, and a performance on the Red Bull Grime-a-Side (GMT) Stage.

Vanessa Downie is a diasporic choreographer, blending contemporary movement with ancestral rhythm; everyday gesture with ritual. Vanessa has presented work for TEDx, Bloomberg New Contemporaries-ICA, and Cloud Dance Festival. Whether in theatres or on the streets, her performances evoke breath, blood-memory, and breakthrough - disrupting dominant narratives.

Derrion is a spoken word artist who brings raw honesty and emotion to every piece. Writing from a place of faith and real-life experience, her words explore everything from pain and doubt to hope and healing. With a heart to connect and encourage, Derrion uses her voice to remind people they're not alone in what they feel. Her work is all about being authentic, sharing truth, and sparking something real in every listener.

SUNIQ is Swiss-Jamaican Neo-soul singer/songwriter, born and raised in Switzerland. She has been singing her whole life and was a Semi-Finalist on The Voice Kids UK in 2020. Growing up, she was always surrounded by music and was influenced by artists like Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu. Since moving to the UK to study music, she has been developing her own sound, experimenting with new genres and performing live with her band.

Hadija Brittain-Harris trained in contemporary, hip-hop, Latin, and ballroom dance, at De Montfort University. She has since been supported by United by 2022 to lead her own project, raising awareness of cultural hybridity and identity through dance. Hadija advocates powerfully for underrepresented voices. Her choreography was recently showcased at Sadler’s Wells as part of the One Dance UK Young Creatives programme.

Chris Oliver is a spoken word poet and rapper from Nottingham, whose work often explores personal growth and the lived realities of working-class communities. Known for his powerful delivery and honest, heartfelt writing style, Chris has performed at venues and festivals across the UK and is a well-known voice on Nottingham’s spoken word scene. Away from the mic, Chris runs workshops - encouraging self-expression through poetry & lyricism.

Sam Harris is a talented freestyle singer-songwriter, known for her emotive performances and thought-provoking lyrics. With a soulful voice that glides over intricate melodies, Sam delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, creating music that resonates deeply with listeners. She weaves melodies and lyrics together seamlessly during live performances, leaving audiences mesmerized.

Ingrid is a poet, musician and artist from Nottingham who uses creativity to process grief and come to terms with difficult states of being. Her animations have been screened at Verve Poetry Festival, Pint of Science Festival and Flatpack Festival’s BAFTA qualifying short film programme in Birmingham. She is published in the Art of Nottingham anthology and was featured as one of Apples and Snakes’ Midlands Future Voices.

Miss Fire is a singer, songwriter, and music producer, with influences across reggae, calypso, and soul. She has collaborated with artists such as Sticky, HTwoO, Flava D, and more. Miss Fire has had radio plays for her UK Funky tracks on Radio 1, Capital one, Kiss FM and Radio 1xtra. Her music can be found on Spotify, and Amazon music. Miss Fire’s mission is for her music to bring joy to people, as well as an understanding of her journey.

Zolatec is a Leicester-born music producer and professional steelpan player. Coming from Pakistani and Caribbean ancestry, her music is a diasporic fusion of breakbeats, shoegaze textures, and experimental electronic sound design—anchored by live steelpan and ethereal vocals. It’s alternative electronic music that’s both intimate and spiritual, exploring themes of heartbreak, identity, and existential drift through raw and immersive performance.

Jamal Sterrett uses improvised movement to access and respond to sensations felt within site specific environments. Asperger's heightens his sensitivity to sensory and mental stimuli. Using it as a guide for movement and paradigm transmutation; applying the dance styles of Bruk up, Mutation & Ballet. The philosophical nature of Bruk up turns his body into an open channel. Responding to the felt, sensory & aesthetic state of an environment.

Denzel-Reagan Kira, known as Poet49, is a spoken word artist from Coventry who has created impactful short films and poems. His work blends personal stories with culture, history, and raw emotion. Drawing from his Rwandan roots and his experience growing up in the UK, Poet49 explores themes of identity, legacy, and belonging. Whether on stage, posting to TikTok, or writing at 2AM, he stays true to telling honest, heartfelt stories.

The And Still I Rise tour will run throughout October, with 7.30pm shows at the Y Theatre in Leicester (3 October), Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham (10 October), Baby People in Derby (17 October), and Nottingham Arts Theatre (24 October).

To find out more visit www.2funkyarts.co.uk