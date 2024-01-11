An alternative Valentine's evening
What are you planning for Valentine’s evening? An overpriced meal, plastic roses and slow service? Or an evening at home, hiding from all that?Alternatively, you could come to Harborough Culture Café’s first event for the Leicester Comedy Festival and have an evening of comedy that could even be good for your health!
Numerous studies have shown that laughter:
- relieves pain by releasing endorphins;
- helps your heart by increasing the amount of oxygen in your blood, boosting your heart rate, and by improving the health of arterial walls;
- boosts your immune system by releasing more anti-infection antibodies;
- makes you happier by lessening chronic depression and anxiety, making it easier to cope with challenging situations;
- reduces stress by helping to regulate cortisol;
- and relaxes your body by relieving your muscles of extra stress for up to 45 minutes because it stimulates circulation.
All that for £12 per ticket!
So, if you’re looking for something different to do for Valentine’s Day next year, come along to see comedians described as “refreshingly inventive” (Jack Campbell), “a feisty fire-headed pocket rocket” (Susan Murray), and “very energetic, (with) bombastic, contagious humour” (Jon Wagstaffe).
More details about the event and tickets are available on the Leicester Comedy Festival website .