All aboard the festive season at Great Central Railway

By Jonathan Fraser
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:52 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
Great Central Railway (GCR) is set to sparkle this Christmas with a magical line-up of festive experiences for the whole family to enjoy. From enchanting train rides with Santa and his elves to indulgent festive dining and perfect Christmas gifts, there’s something for everyone at Britain’s only double track, main line heritage railway.

Join the GCR Elves, Mrs Claus, and Santa himself for a magical journey of singing, storytelling, and festive fun aboard the Santa Express. A highlight of the Christmas season, the traditional steam trains are transformed with twinkling lights, glittering garlands and seasonal cheer.

Children will meet Santa and his jolly helpers, receive a specially curated Christmas Activity Pack, and enjoy festive drinks and treats before Santa delivers a personal gift to each child. Meanwhile, grown-ups can relax with a complimentary Irish Cream Liqueur and mince pie while soaking up the scenic Charnwood countryside.

The festive journey takes in beautifully decorated period stations and includes a pause on the breathtaking Swithland Viaduct. At Leicester North Station, families can snap a photo with Santa in front of the locomotive, meet the mischievous elves, and enjoy the tearoom. This year’s Santa Express is ‘top and tailed’, with a steam engine heading north to the Leicester North Pole and a heritage diesel bringing the train back to Loughborough.

Tickets for all festive services and gift items are now available via the Great Central Railway website www.gcrailway.co.uk

