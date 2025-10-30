All aboard the festive season at Great Central Railway
Join the GCR Elves, Mrs Claus, and Santa himself for a magical journey of singing, storytelling, and festive fun aboard the Santa Express. A highlight of the Christmas season, the traditional steam trains are transformed with twinkling lights, glittering garlands and seasonal cheer.
Children will meet Santa and his jolly helpers, receive a specially curated Christmas Activity Pack, and enjoy festive drinks and treats before Santa delivers a personal gift to each child. Meanwhile, grown-ups can relax with a complimentary Irish Cream Liqueur and mince pie while soaking up the scenic Charnwood countryside.
The festive journey takes in beautifully decorated period stations and includes a pause on the breathtaking Swithland Viaduct. At Leicester North Station, families can snap a photo with Santa in front of the locomotive, meet the mischievous elves, and enjoy the tearoom. This year’s Santa Express is ‘top and tailed’, with a steam engine heading north to the Leicester North Pole and a heritage diesel bringing the train back to Loughborough.
Tickets for all festive services and gift items are now available via the Great Central Railway website www.gcrailway.co.uk