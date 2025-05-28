Alex's Wish Supercars Event 2025 rolls into Leicestershire with unique Bugatti

Supercars, street food, and show-stopping entertainment will come together at the eagerly anticipated Alex’s Wish Supercars Event 2025, taking place on Sunday, 1st June 2025 at Ratcliffe College, Leicestershire.

Now in its fifth year, the event is shifting gears with Silverstone joining as headline sponsor alongside Edwards Wealth Management, Bentley Leicester, Lamborghini Leicester, and Lumbers Jewellers. With their support, this year's event promises to be the biggest and boldest yet.

The star of the show? A jaw-dropping Bugatti Divo – the only one of its kind in the UK. Attendees will get the exclusive chance to see this ultra-rare hypercar up close, snap photos, and immerse themselves in automotive luxury like never before.

In total, over 60+ supercars and hyper cars will be showcased, with special thanks to the Supercars of Birmingham Community, who came up with the original idea for this event and will be bringing 25 supercars along. From sleek modern machines to iconic classics, guests can enjoy the thrilling spectacle of all engines revving together, creating a truly electric atmosphere.

Bugatti Divo

"This year’s Supercars Event is going to be unforgettable,"said Emma Hallam, founder of Alex’s Wish, a Leicestershire-based charity fighting to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a progressive and life-limiting muscle-wasting condition affecting 1 in 3,500 boys born. "We’re incredibly excited to welcome Silverstone and our other generous sponsors. Every moment of this event – from the roar of the engines to the joy of the family activities – drives us closer to our mission to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy."

Joe Latham, Business Development Manager at Silverstone, adds: “It is always fun to take Silverstone on the road and to be given an opportunity to talk about our exciting line up of events and products. We are looking forward to attending Alex’s Wish Supercar event and to meeting new and existing fans of our sport while supporting such a worthwhile cause.”

Highlights of the day include:

Live hyper car showcase featuring the Bugatti Divo

Street food square with BBQ, woodfire pizzas, tacos, tapas, and more

Dako Flying Angels acrobatic display

Multi-player racing simulators and tractor/trailer rides for kids

Fire engine experience, champagne bar, coffee, cake, and ice cream stalls

Raffle sponsored by Lumbers Jewellers, with top prize: a TAG Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial Watch worth £1,350. Plus, a family prize bundle full of exciting days out

Join us for an unmissable day of speed, style, and heart – and help fuel the race to end Duchenne with all proceeds going to Alex’s Wish.

Location: Ratcliffe College, Fosse Way, Ratcliffe on the Wreake, Leicestershire

Date: Sunday, 1st June 2025

Tickets: Find out more and purchase tickets via www.alexswish.co.uk. All tickets will include full access to entertainment and displays.