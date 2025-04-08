Agenda for BRTA Market Harborough Public Meeting: Saturday 12th April 2pm

By Richard Pill
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
CongestionCongestion
Congestion
Agenda for BRTA Market Harborough Public Meeting: Saturday 12th April 2pm Venue: Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9HE.

Agenda

  1. Chairman’s welcome (Appointment of a Chair)
  2. Apologies for absence
  3. Professor Andrew N. Williams Reopening Northampton – Market Harborough for Leicester and vice versa with a video or see: https://brtarail.com/n2mh/
  4. An-other speaker
  5. Questions, Answers and Discussion
  6. Any Other Related Business
  7. Mingle and finish

Venue Website: www.harboroughmethodistcircuit.org

BRTA main contact: Mr Simon Barber: T: 0208 940 4399 M. 07522-374740

E: [email protected]

Related topics:Market Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice