Agenda for BRTA Market Harborough Public Meeting: Saturday 12th April 2pm Venue: Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9HE.
Agenda
- Chairman’s welcome (Appointment of a Chair)
- Apologies for absence
- Professor Andrew N. Williams Reopening Northampton – Market Harborough for Leicester and vice versa with a video or see: https://brtarail.com/n2mh/
- An-other speaker
- Questions, Answers and Discussion
- Any Other Related Business
- Mingle and finish
Venue Website: www.harboroughmethodistcircuit.org
BRTA main contact: Mr Simon Barber: T: 0208 940 4399 M. 07522-374740