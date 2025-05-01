Affordable art up for grabs in new online auction from Market Harborough auctioneers

The eBay style auction of 20th and 21st century art is the first in a new Affordable Art category of auctions at Gildings. With guide prices starting at just £30 - £50 and a third of the lots offered with an upper estimate of £100 or less, the sale offers a wide range of affordable art in a diverse mix of styles.

“This first of its kind sale is a wonderful opportunity to acquire some vibrant, thought-provoking and engaging artworks, ranging from artists with strong local reputations to those who have found international acclaim,” comments Gildings director and 20th century art and design specialist, Will Gilding. “So, whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply looking for something striking and original to hang on your wall, this is a great chance to find a fantastic piece of art at a reasonable price.”

Highlights by local artists include three works by one of the 20th century's leading English portrait painters, Bryan Organ. Born in Leicester in 1935, Organ is famous for his innovative portrayals of royalty and other iconic names, including his 1980 painting of King Charles and 1981 portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales. A study of Lord Richard Attenborough created in preparation for a portrait that hangs in Leicester Museum and Art Gallery has a guide price of £400 - £600. A Provence landscape signed and dated September 1964 is estimated at £500 - £800.

Five paintings by the popular Leicester artist Reg Cartwright are also expected to attract a great deal of interest. Visitors to the children’s ward of Leicester Royal Infirmary, where some of Cartwright’s paintings are displayed, will recognise his distinctive style in James with Umbrella and Goose Procession. These two original illustrations for the 1995 Karla Kuskin children's book James and the Rain, are estimated at £300 - £400 and £400 - £600 respectively.

The sale also includes eight works by Rigby Graham (1931 - 2015), a highly respected Leicester artist whose enduring appeal is currently being marked with a new exhibition at the Goldmark Gallery in Uppingham. With guide prices starting at just £60 - £80, this represents a great opportunity to own limited edition lithographs and woodcuts, several of which feature owls, such as Fred, Clare and the Heron, estimated at £100 - £150.

Ken Ford (1930 - 2018), a well-known Hallaton-based sculptor is also represented with Ascension Day, a cast bronze panel on a wooden mount, estimated at £200 - £400.

Other standout lots include several works by 20th century abstract artist William Gear, with guide prices starting at £200 - £300, and a set of five limited edition lithographs by the globally acclaimed sculptor Henry Moore, estimated at £1,500 - £2,000. At the lower end of the price scale, there is the opportunity to acquire art ranging from village landscapes by Northamptonshire artist Peter Newcombe, to paintings by contemporary abstract artist Andy Waite, estimated from £70 - £100.

“Thanks to current market conditions, now is a great time to buy a unique artwork at auction, potentially at a price to rival a mass-produced print,” adds Will Gilding. “Not only that, as the auction has a timed online format, bidders have the opportunity to browse and bid at their leisure for that something special to add original style to their walls without breaking the bank.”

The auction is live now and bidding will start to close at 6pm on Sunday, May 11. Each lot will have a specific end time, with the closing time extending if bids are submitted in the last few moments. To browse the auction and to register and bid, please visit https://timed.gildings.co.uk/auctions/9265/gildin10013

1 . Contributed Helmet Head series by Henry Moore Photo: Submitted Photo Sales