Acclaimed saxophone orchestra to play joint fundraising Christmas concert at Desborough Library

By Jane Smith
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 12:11 BST
Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra will be performing a joint fundraising Christmas concert at Desborough Library and Community Hub on Saturday 14 December.

This nationally acclaimed orchestra plays a varied repertoire that ably demonstrates the versatility of the saxophone. There’ll be a good selection of festive tunes to get you in the Christmas spirit, along with popular pieces from the worlds of classical music, modern pop, film and big-band favourites. In fact, there’s something to appeal to all musical tastes.

Nominated for a national award by the Royal Philharmonic Society, Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra features six different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino to the bass sax, and makes a truly rousing sound.

Tickets are £12 each including a glass of wine or a soft drink and are available from the Library, by calling 01536 532415 or by emailing [email protected].

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestraplaceholder image
Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

Profits from the concert will be split equally between Desborough Library and Community Hub (DLCH) and Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra (PSO). DLCH is a registered charity which, having taken over the running of Desborough Library in 2020, is working to open up the building to new ideas and create a community hub for the whole town, young and old, to use. The vibrant community hub is run by a team of dedicated volunteers. PSO is a registered charity that aims to celebrate and advance the art of music, and to bring the versatility of the saxophone to a wider community audience.

For more information about Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra and the concert, see phoenixsax.org.uk/event/christmas-dlch, where you’ll also find a showreel if you’d like to see what a saxophone orchestra is all about.

