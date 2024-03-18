Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having moved to England from Milan eight years ago after falling in love and subsequently marrying an Englishman, Margherita has been offering private one-to-one language tuition for several years.

“I wanted a new challenge and with some help set up a short, fun, beginners’ course with Italian language and culture for holiday makers or people travelling for business.

"The demand has been incredible, and I have had to put on extra dates.” said Margherita.

“There is a lot of laughter alongside the learning. Feedback has been very positive, and it is fantastic!”

Margherita’s passion for tutoring dates back to her university days and she has found that since living in Market Harborough, her Italian accent means that she is often approached by people with discussions turning to all things Italian.