A huge of interest in 'Ways Out of the Climate Crisis'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Professor Balzter spoke about how the burning of fossil fuels and the spread of intensive, industrialized farming have contributed to global heating and the climate crisis and what must be done to limit global heating to a level that allows human civilisation to continue.

More urgent action from governments is crucial but unfortunately none of them, including the UK, are honouring the promises they made under the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, the UK government has gone backwards in recent years. He also pointed out that if we are asking people to make lifestyle changes to reduce their carbon emissions, for example by flying less, driving less, eating less meat and more plant-based foods, the group that needs to be persuaded to do most are the very richest, the 1 per cent, who have accounted for most of the growth in greenhouse gas emissions over the last twenty or thirty years.

All attention on ways out of the climate crisis

Finally, he spoke about the need to balance different aims and priorities, using the example of how land use must be managed to accommodate different requirements of food production, energy production, human activities and nature.