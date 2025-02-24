A chance to meet local authors

Louisa Stanley, Lynn Robertson Hay, Ian Parry, Molly O'Reilly and Rupert Ellenborough will be ready to chat with book lovers young and old

Quinns Bookshop has organised a Meet and Greet with five writers from the area, at the Congregational Church in Market Harborough, on Friday 28th February starting at 6:30pm.

Louisa Stanley is mum to Anna, a 9-year-old with Pitt Hopkins Syndrome. After struggling, Louisa found strength in supporting others, and her collaboration book, Parenting on a Different Path, shares inspirational, powerful stories and poems from parents of children with complex needs.

Ian Parry recently released his first book, in his 90s: The Scotch Play, a vibrant tale of Shakespeare and the Golden Age of theatre. He was joined in the project by daughter, Writers' Guild award winner L R Hay, whose first film, starring Jared Harris, has just played cinemas across America. Her lively, accessible 'Young Testament' series, aimed at preteens, tells the Jesus story with the kids as the main characters.

M J O'Reilly is a children's author, in her third year of a Creative Writing BA. Her book, Layla Orange - also for 8-12s - is a magical realism story about a girl about to start secondary school. While on an errand for her dad, Layla meets someone unexpected. It will change everything...

And Rupert Ellenborough drew on personal experience serving in Northern Ireland during the Troubles for his debut novel, Trouble, in which he masterfully and authentically captures the tension, danger and moral ambiguity that permeate a region engulfed in violence.

In what promises to be a fascinating event, free to attend, each author will give a short talk about who they are and what they've written, with an opportunity to have an informal chat and buy their books afterwards.