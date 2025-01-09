A brand-new running race distance coming to Welland Valley this February

Race Brief

Exciting news for running enthusiasts in Corby/Market Harborough and the surrounding areas! A thrilling new race distance is set to make its debut this February, giving runners of all abilities the chance to test their endurance and challenge themselves in a vibrant and supportive atmosphere.

Corby 10 Miles Road Race, taking place on Sunday 2nd February, promises to deliver a fresh challenge as it introduces its newest addition of 10 miles. Designed to cater to everyone from seasoned runners looking for a personal best to beginners aiming to achieve their first race finish, this new distance adds another dimension to Polka Dot Races growing reputation a running event organisation hosting inclusive, enjoyable races.

“We’re thrilled to expand our event offerings and give runners something fresh to look forward to,” said Kerry Bate, Event Director. “This new distance is perfect for those looking to bridge the gap between shorter races and longer endurance events, and we can’t wait to see the community come together for this exciting day.”

Set within the stunning backdrop of Welland Valley, participants will enjoy a scenic yet challenging course, coupled with top-notch support including [water stations, on-course marshals, chip timing, medals, etc.]. Whether you’re aiming for a fast time or simply taking in the sights while running, this race is sure to offer something for everyone.

Registration is now open, Spaces are limited, so runners are encouraged to secure their spot quickly to avoid disappointment.

For more information about the Corby 10 Miles and to register, please visit www.polkadotevents.co.uk/races or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @polkadotraces

Join us this February and be part of our newest running tradition – a race you won’t want to miss!