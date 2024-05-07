6-a-side football tournament in memory of Alex Nimmo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We will be running a 6-a-side tournament on the 25th of May at Market Harborough football club. All refs are F.A qualified, there will be a bar and food truck open. We are hoping for 20-24 teams to register. All levels welcome.

All money raised will be put to creating a foundation in Alex's name, which will support ongoing therapy to local and surrounding areas for people who are struggling with their mental health and will help remove the timeframe in which they can get help from the NHS.

Please send a registration form for anyone looking to join us on what will be a fantastic day of footie.