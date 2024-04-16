100 free cups of tea up for grabs as Highcross launches 'Grab a Brew' event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Also coinciding with Stress Awareness Month, the pop-up event, running on Friday 19 April between 10am - 12pm, aims to encourage the Leicester community to open up about their wellbeing in a safe and welcoming space.

The ‘chatty’ morning, which is to be located on the lower mall near Greggs at the Highcross event space, opposite Greggs on the lower mall, is being supported by Highcross’ own Wellbeing Champions and representatives from Highcross’ Charity of the Year, Shaw Trust – a local Leicester-based organisation that supports disadvantaged members of the community, including those with health conditions or disabilities.

Partnering with Highcross to supply 100 cups of its popular brew, the event also marks the recent re-opening of Greggs, following an extensive six-week refurbishment which saw the retailer triple in size and offer brand new menu items, including a full range of food and iced beverages.

Senior general manager of Highcross, Jo Tallack, said:

“As well as marking National Tea Day, April is also Stress Awareness Month. We all lead incredibly busy lives, and with everyone facing different work and home-life challenges, it can be hard for people to find a safe space to open up about the stresses and strains they’re feeling, day-in-day-out.

“At Highcross, we know the importance of taking the time to slow down and enjoy some well-deserved ‘me time’. And, as such, we’re delighted to partner with Greggs and our team chosen charity of the year, Shaw Trust, to welcome our visitors to enjoy a moment of rest and relaxation with a free cup of tea and an engaging chat.

Highcross’ ‘Grab a Brew’ morning not only allows us to celebrate the reopening of Greggs, but it’s also one of the many events we run to encourage engagement within our community and embrace the power of making connections. I’d personally like to invite anyone and everyone to join us this Friday. We’ll get the kettle on.”

Olivia Pitt, Employer Engagement Specialist, from Shaw Trust Leicester, said:

“At Shaw Trust, we understand the power of connection and conversation for mental health and wellbeing. Social isolation can be a real challenge for many of the people we support, and initiatives like the ‘Grab a Brew’ event at Highcross Shopping Centre are fantastic opportunities to combat this. “By creating a welcoming space for people to connect over a cup of tea, Highcross is helping to foster a sense of community and belonging – something that is so important for mental well-being. We’re delighted to be involved in this event and look forward to chatting with visitors about our work.”

Join Highcross team members, Greggs and Shaw Trust at ’Grab a Brew’ between 10am and 12pm on Friday 19 April at Highcross.