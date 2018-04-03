X Factor winner returns to Leicester pantomime

Leicester's Sam Bailey will be starring in pantomime this Christmas, the De Montfort Hall have revealed.

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced her return alongside BBC Radio Leicester’s Martin Ballard, in this year’s family pantomime Peter Pan.

Sam Bailey is back for her third consecutive year, winning the hearts of theatre-goers last year with her phenomenal singing voice in the hall’s best-ever panto, Beauty and the Beast.

Sam, currently starring in the UK tour of Fat Friends, said of her return: “I’m so excited to be back in Leicester this Christmas. I love doing panto – it’s such a great show for families and it’s really fun to do. This year Peter Pan is going to be amazing.”

Martin Ballard will don a frock once again to play the loveable Dame character with further star names for the rest of the cast to be announced shortly.

Antony Flint, De Montfort Hall general manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Sam and Martin back on board. Over the last few years they have proved themselves to be pantomime favourites. We hope to build on the success of last year’s panto and things are already looking good with this year’s ticket sales at a record high. We are looking forward to announcing further star castings shortly.”

Peter Pan will take audiences on a magical adventure to Neverland, as the Darling children meet Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys and of course the villainous Captain Hook. There will be flying (no ladders though!), fairy dust, traditional songs, dance, slapstick and a ticking crocodile – everything that makes a traditional, De Montfort Hall pantomime.

Auditions will be held in June for the junior chorus and the roles of John and Michael. Further information on this is available at www.demontforthall.co.uk

Peter Pan runs from Saturday 15 December to Sunday 6 January 2019. Adult tickets from £14.50, with children and group rates available. For more information or to book tickets call 0116 233 3111 or go to www.demontforthall.co.uk