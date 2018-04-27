Words on canvas at Market Harborough

The Embroiderers Guild has bought the printed word to life at an exhibition at Market Harborough library.

Entitled Page 17 it is a series of specially created exhibition of textile artistry where each piece takes a book as its inspiration. People can see mischievous monkeys and strutting chickens, Greek tragedy, Jane Austen and Haiku poetry.

Using colour and form, design and texture, members have created works which span the contemporary, the literal and the symbolic. Your imagination will be intrigued as it follows the thread across the surface, and marvels at how the combination of cloth and thread is both a medium and metaphor, bringing to life images hidden amongst words.

Visit www.harboroughmuseum.org.uk/event/page-17 for more details.