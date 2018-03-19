What a feeling for Joanne in Flashdance role in Leicester

She might have won the Strictly glitterball trophy last year but Joanne Clifton has described her latest role as a dream come true.

She stars as Alex Owens alongside former A1 star Ben Adams in Flashdance coming to De Montfort Hall in Leicester from Monday March 26 to Saturday March 31.

Joanne said: “This is just another dream come true! I think everyone in the world, whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear What a Feeling remembers that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She’s a Maniac.

“It’s another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career and I can once again sing and act alongside dancing. I just hope the water is not too cold when it falls on me!’

Flashdance tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Joanne is best known for being one of the professional dancers of Strictly Come Dancing as she partnered Scott Mills and Ore Oduba on the 2016 series which saw her win the trophy.

Her career has gone down a musical theatre route recently having previously played Millie Dilmount in the touring production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. She won rave reviews for her portrayal.

Also appearing in the musical is Ben Adams, best known for his time in the boy band A1.

He has since written songs for the likes of Craig David, JLS, Sam Bailey and Alexandra Burke.

Tickets for the show cost between £23.50 and £49.50 and these can be booked by calling the box office on 0116 233 3111 or alternatively by visiting www.demontforthall.co.uk.