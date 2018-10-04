Wakeman bring Piano Odyssey tour to Northampton

Following his Piano Portraits tour last year, Rick Wakeman is on the road again with a new show based on his album new Piano Odyssey.

Featuring more classic tracks given Rick’s piano treatment, the show is heading to Royal & Derngate on Friday 12 October.

Rick said: “In the footsteps of Piano Portraits, Piano Odyssey features a collection of music old and new that includes some particular favourites of mine.

“I’m looking forward to performing tracks from it live on my own odyssey around the UK.”

Upon its release in 2017, Piano Portraits made chart history by becoming the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s Top 10, eventually reaching number six.

Inspired by the public reaction to his cover of Bowie’s Life On Mars on BBC Radio 2 a year earlier, the album features instrumental versions of hits that Rick was originally involved with, such as Space Oddity and Morning Has Broken, as well as others which he chose for their melodies, including Stairway To Heaven and Help!.

This run of shows are based on a selection of tracks from both Piano Odyssey and Piano Portraits, all accompanied by his memories and anecdotes about the tunes, plus a few musical surprises.

He headlines the Northampton venue on Friday, October 12.

Music is from 8pm, tickets cost £31.50 before fees.

To book visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk