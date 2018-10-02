Virtuoso concert heads to Market Harborough

Market Harborough Orchestra is in preparation for its latest concert, taking place next week.

It takes place at the Methodist Church in town on Saturday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

Frances Hynes said: “We are opening our concert with Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia with its haunting depiction of a caravan train in the remote desert.

“For our next item we are delighted that our very own Frank Jordan is going to make his bassoon sing and sparkle through Weber’s bassoon concerto.

“Frank performed professionally in several American orchestras before moving to England and we are looking forward to a wonderful performance of this virtuoso work.

“After the interval we are going to play Dvorak’s magical and atmospheric Symphony No 7. Do come along and listen, our aim, as always, is to provide the opportunity to hear great orchestral music live in our home town.”

Tickets are £8 from Quinns Bookshop, Three Crowns Yard. Accompanied children are free but must have a ticket.

It is recommended to buy tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.