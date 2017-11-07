Travel to Kibworth with your aunt

One of the most popular tales by writer Graham Greene is to be brought to life on the stage by the Kibworth Theatre Company.

Travels With My Aunt can be seen on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25, as well as December 1 and 2 at Kibworth Grammar School Hall.

It is a testimony to the enduring nature of Graham Greene’s stories.

The variety of characters who play out unspoken possibilities in a timeless manner is the hallmark of his work.

Giles Havergal’s adaptation for the stage is witty, wry and still holds onto Greene’s laconic irony.

The company’s adaptation won’t be able to match the West End rigours that Havergal expected of his players (only having four in total) – however for those of you who have attended the previous productions, the casting has kept many familiar faces in a variety of challenging roles.

Director, Alison Langrick, has created a unique recipe which sees each main character being played by two actors - Stuart Weston and Martyn Wyburn share the role of Henry Pulling, whilst Carol Townend and Nicky Mawer share the role of Aunt Augusta.

A spokesman for the group said that if people enjoy a fast and furious performance then they will be able to do at least one of these for them.

The company is a charitable organisation and produces two shows a year, specialising in plays, musical plays and musicals.

It was founded in 2006 by a small group of enthusiastic actors who were aiming to provide a good quality amateur theatre experience to the community.

The show will start at 7.30pm for all four performances.

Tickets for the show cost£8 each and they are available from The Well and Kibworth DIY.

A limited number will also be available on the door subject to availability.

For more about the group visit www.kibworththeatre.co.uk