Touching story at Harborough Theatre about life after the devastating Aberfan Disaster

Snap up a ticket now to go and see a touching story of life after tragedy at Harborough Theatre.

The Revlon Girl by Neil Anthony Docking is to be performed from Tuesday November 12 until Saturday November 16.

It’s set eight months after the devastating Aberfan Disaster of 1966 in Wales - in which 144 people were killed, 116 of them children.

The Revlon Girl tells the real life tale of bereaved mums who meet every week in a local hotel to talk, cry and laugh without feeling guilty.

At one of their get-togethers, the women look at each other and realise they’ve let themselves go following the heartbreaking catastrophe.

So they secretly arrange for a Revlon rep to go and give them a poignant talk on beauty tips.

The director is Jan Wilson, who last directed Losing The Plot last season.

Tickets are on sale now at the theatre and online from www.HarboroughTheatre.com