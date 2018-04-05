Top award for youth theatre in Market Harborough

Market Harborough Drama Societies and Parsnips Youth Theatre based at Harborough Theatre enjoyed a major success at the Leicestershire Drama Festival held At The Leicester Little Theatre.

Despite having an average age of just 14, the cast, under the direction of senior MHDS director John Foreman, won four awards including the prestigious trophy as outright winners of the festival - beating eight of the very best senior groups in Leicestershire taking part.

The cast, Triniti Armstrong-Griffiths, Alice Boorman, Josh Crook, Cleo Dehaan and Ella Keal performed Who Calls by Leicester playwright David Campton and showed talent far beyond their years.

To put the achievement into context they became only the fourth youth team to win the Leicester Festival in the 66 years it has been taking place. T

he adjudicator praised all the team and awarded the Best Youth Performance to Alice Boorman for what he described a memorable portrayal of the down-trodden maid of all work Twilley.

The team also won the Best Stage Presentation trophy and the Adjudicators personal award for what he described as a magical candlelit opening sequence.

Parsnips Youth Theatre is based at Harborough Theatre and run by ex professional actress Clair Bower is open to young people between the ages of 8 and 17 offers training that is designed to be 'fun while learning'. Anyone interested in joining should contact Claire on 07950 468887.

The team now go forward to represent Leicestershire in the East Midlands final of the All England Festival.