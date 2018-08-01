Tickets on sale for Cinderella in Market Harborough

Tickets for the latest show by The Youth Theatre in Market Harborough have gone on sale.

The theatre with youngsters from across the local area will be performing the family pantomime Cinderella which will be performed early in the new year

There is also a bonus offer for people booking tickets for the pantomime early.

Theywill be offered at an early bird price of £1 off each ticket with a £2 discount off a family ticket throughout August.

They will then also go on sale from Synergy Dancewear from the start of September at normal price.

To co-incide with the tickets for the show, rehearsals will be taking place in the near future.

However there is still a chance for people to be involved with auditions and workshops taking place on both Sunday September 2 and 9 at The Woodcock Theatre Arts building.

The performances will take place at Welland Park Academy Theatre.

For more information about the show give The Youth Theatre a call on 07887 895983.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/theyouththeatre.