Three gardens in Desborough will be open to the public on Father's Day

The Hostellerie at 78 Breakleys Road NN14 2PT

They are as follows:

- The Hostellerie at 78 Breakleys Road NN14 2PT specialises in Hosta plants with over 50 different varieties. There is also a courtyard garden, themed flower borders and a pond. Refreshments will be available including gluten free options.

- 16 Leys Avenue NN14 2PY is a gravel garden with acer trees, stream and pond with a clinker built boat, with flower boxes inside. There is a greenhouse and a sweet pea bed. Light refreshment's are provided.

- !4 Leys Ave will also be open and has two lawns, mature trees and herbaceous borders, there are brick pillars with climbing plants leading through to a small orchard with a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.

Full details are available at https://ngs.org.uk