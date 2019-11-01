Popular Harborough bonfire event has been cancelled due to bad weather

Bad weather has led to cancellation of St Joseph's bonfire and firework event tomorrow (Saturday, November 2)

Organisers of the popular said: "Unfortunately we have had to make the very difficult decision of cancelling tomorrow’s Bonfire and Fireworks event due to waterlogged conditions at our school playing field and expected bad weather, including strong winds, tomorrow.

"The safety of our volunteers, our neighbours and all spectators is of utmost importance.

"A huge thank you to all of our sponsors - Taylor Wimpey Homes, Little Angels Day Nursery, J. Unwin Plumbing, and Redrow Homes for all of their support, to our volunteers, and to our fresh food suppliers who have all very kindly cancelled our orders at no cost."