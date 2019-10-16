Here is how you can win a pair of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair in Birmingham

The biggest indoor Christmas shopping fair in the Midlands is back for 2019.

Now in its 24th year, the Festive Gift Year is back this winter at the NEC in Birmingham between November 14 and 17.

There will be more than 300 stalls at the 2019 event

This ever popular four-day Christmas shopping event is a cracking start to the festive season and will feature more than 300 stalls with thousands of gift ideas from stocking fillers, decorations and artisan food and drink.

Discover mouth-watering treats from cheese to chutneys, spices to spirits, puddings to preserves, chocolates to Champagne, beer to brownies, popcorn to Prosecco and hampers to hog roasts.

Back by demand are many favourite stallholders including Magical Story, The Perfume Shop, the Cheshire Cheese Company, Condessa Welsh Liqueurs and East 2 Eden.

In addition, this year’s Festive Gift Fair will be welcoming over 100 new stallholders

Entertainment will include singers, Father Christmas and a festive band

There is also a Present Creche to drop your bags off at when they're full.

You may catch a glimpse of The Grinch, while Father Christmas will be mingling in the crowds.

The Stilt Jazz Band will be legging it up the aisles and the UK’s largest snowman will be amazing the children.

Other entertainment includes Panto Dames, a Christmas band and The Basetones with their Motown-style Christmas harmonies.

