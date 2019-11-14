Getting ready to put a smile on your face - Harborough comedy event is launched

Appearing during the Comedy Festival in Market Harborough Michael Ward and Brian Boley as Rodney & Russell's House of Twaddle.

Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, was there at the town’s Innovation Centre to give it her official seal of approval.

Local comedy duo Rodney & Russell’s House of Twaddle cracked the gags and sparked the laughs as they’ll aim to do when they star at the four-day cult festival in February.

Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the BIG Weekend 2020 after the success of this year’s event.

Big weekend launch...Geoff Rowe Big Difference Company during the launch at Market Harborough Innovation Centre.

“We have even more venues taking part in 2020, including some in Lutterworth.”

Venues hosting comedy events as part of the ‘BIG Weekend’ from February 13 to February 17 include Harborough Market, The Angel Hotel, The Old Grammar School, Lutterworth Golf Club, Beerhouse and Aldwinckles Coffee House.

Harborough Market will be transformed into a theatre for two days to host nationally-renowned comedy stars, including a new children’s matinee show.

Big weekend launch...centre, Chief Executive Harborough District Council Norman Proudfoot, Chairman Barbara Johnson and Geoff Rowe Big Difference Company during the launch at Market Harborough Innovation Centre.

