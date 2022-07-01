Former Leicester Tigers players will be taking part in charity cricket match near Harborough

Nevill Holt Cricket Club

Former Leicester Tigers players - including Neil Back, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Lewis Moody - will be taking part in a charity cricket match at a picturesque Harborough district venue.

After last year's successful event, Nevill Holt Cricket Club will once again be hosting the sponsors’ charity match on Friday July 8, with proceeds in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and Nevill Holt Cricket Club.

The match will see the sponsors’ team, which is supported by local businesses from all over Leicestershire, play an Ex-Tigers Players XI, featuring stars such as Neil Back, Leon Lloyd, Tim Stimpson, Martin Corry, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Lewis Moody.

A spokesperson for the cricket club said: "Following an afternoon of fantastic entertainment, the Nevill Arms in Medbourne will host a post-match barbeque.

"Attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds at Nevill Holt."